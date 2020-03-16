Taliban attack security outpost in Ghor, killing 11

(Last Updated On: March 16, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked a security outpost in Ghor province, killing at least 11 Afghan forces, a local official confirmed.

Mohammad Kabiri, district governor of Shahrak told Ariana News that clashes broke out after the Taliban fighters attacked the outpost in the Kamnj area in Shahrak district of the province at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Kabiri said that at least 11 Afghan forces – including six army commandos, four public security, and a policeman – were killed and six others wounded in the incident.

At least 15 Taliban insurgents were also killed in shoot exchange, Kabiri added.

‏Kabiri further noted that a tank was destroyed and another tank was seized by the Taliban.

The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.