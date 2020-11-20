Connect with us

Taliban attack security outpost in Baghlan, killing four

Ariana News

Published

4 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

At least four policemen were killed and three others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost on Thursday night in Baghlan province, sources confirmed.

Sources told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the outpost in Baghlan -Parwan high way in Boghabi area of Pul-e-Khumri  city.

According to the sources, two security personnel were also captivated by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the provincial police headquarters confirmed the incident but stated that two policemen have been killed in the skirmish.

Baghlan police said five Taliban fighters also killed in the attack.

“Taliban militants last night attacked an outpost in Boghabi area from several directions, as a result, five insurgents were killed and two policemen were also martyred,” said Javid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan Police.

Taliban has not commented about the attack so far.

UK will likely follow the U.S. in downsizing troops in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

According to a Reuter’s story quoting Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that Britain will likely follow the United States in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan.

Wallace said that Britain will continue to work with Afghan government and the U.S. to protect the country’s security.

This week US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that the US troop presence in Afghanistan and Iraq will be reduced to 2,500 in each country by mid-January.

“By Jan. 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan, will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date,” Miller told reporters.

Wallace said the Americans were not totally pulling out at this stage, and neither was Britain. Reuters reported.

“I expect if they (the U.S.) are reducing at some stage, we will come down.”  Wallace said.

This comes after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaving too soon could “be very high”.

NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.

Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”

Police commander among 28 killed in Taliban Badakhshan attack

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

At least 28 members of the Afghan security forces – including the police chief of Maymay district of Badakhshan, district acting-security director were killed as the Taliban militants overrun the Maymay district on Wednesday night, sources confirmed.

Provincial officials yet to comment in this regard.

This comes after Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.

According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.

Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.

He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.

According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.

Maymay is one of the strategic districts in Badakhshan that is located along the border with Tajikistan. 

Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.

Abdullah Abdullah seeks Turkey’s support for peace process

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Thursday met with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, capital of Turkey. Turkish foreign ministry said.

Cavusoglu and Abdullah discussed the intra-Afghan peace process, pledges continued support for peace in Afghanistan.

After the meeting, Cavusoglu said on Twitter that they discussed the developments in the intra-Afghan peace process and expressed appreciation for Abdullah Abdullah’s efforts.

“Turkey’s strong support for friendly & brotherly Afghan people’s peace demand will continue,” Cavusoglu said.

Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Turkey for extending support to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah met with Dr. Ali Arbash, head of the Turkey religious affairs, and discussed Ulema’s role in the Afghan peace process.

“We exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, and the role of Ulema on establishing a lasting peace in Afghanistan,” Abdullah said.

“Dr. Ali Arbash expressed his, and the Ulema’s full support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.” Abdullah tweeted.

Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday left for Ankara to seek Turkey’s support for negotiations with the Taliban and discuss bilateral ties.

Since the start of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha, Abdullah has visited Pakistan, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan to lobby for peace in the war-ridden country.

