Taliban attack security outpost in Baghlan, killing four

At least four policemen were killed and three others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost on Thursday night in Baghlan province, sources confirmed.

Sources told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the outpost in Baghlan -Parwan high way in Boghabi area of Pul-e-Khumri city.

According to the sources, two security personnel were also captivated by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the provincial police headquarters confirmed the incident but stated that two policemen have been killed in the skirmish.

Baghlan police said five Taliban fighters also killed in the attack.

“Taliban militants last night attacked an outpost in Boghabi area from several directions, as a result, five insurgents were killed and two policemen were also martyred,” said Javid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan Police.

Taliban has not commented about the attack so far.