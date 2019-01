(Last Updated On: January 1, 2019)

At least 20 Afghan security forces have been killed and 23 others wounded in a Taliban attack in northern Sar-e Pul province of Afghanistan, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened last night in Sayyad district of Sar-e Pul province.

Provincial Public Health Director Noor Ahmad Ishaqzai told Ariana News that so far 20 dead bodies and 23 wounded soldiers have been taken to the hospital.

Security officials have not made a comment about the report yet.