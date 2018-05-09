Taliban Attack on Voters’ Registration Center in Badghis Kills 8 Afghan Soldiers: Officials

(Last Updated On: May 09, 2018 3:24 pm)

At least 8 Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and 3 others were wounded following a Taliban attack on a voter registration center in Badghis province, officials confirmed.

An Afghan national army soldier is also reported to be missing after the attack.

“Last night, the attack took place on a voter registration center in the Laman area in Qala-e-Naw, the center of Badghis province,” Abdul Aziz Big, the head of provincial council said.

He added the voter registration center was destroyed.

On the other hand, local officials, although confirming the incident refused to give details about the exact number of casualties.

“Security forces are stationed on the site and control the situation,” Faiz Mohammad Mirza Zada, the acting governor of Badghis province, asserted.

This is not the first attack on voter registration center in Badghis province while more than 8 security forces lost their lives in similar previous attacks.