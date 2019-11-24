Taliban Attack on Kunduz’s District Repelled

(Last Updated On: November 24, 2019)

At least 10 Taliban fighters were killed and seven others were wounded after the insurgent’s attack on Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province was repelled by Afghan forces, 217 Pamir corps said in a statement.

According to the statement, the attack on the center of Dasht-e-Archi district occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday night which faced resistance by Afghan forces.

217 Pamir Corps further added that Mawlawi Mobashir, Taliban’s deputy military head for the province was also among the dead.

Meanwhile, Kunduz Police Chief Abdul Rashid Bashir said that at least one Afghan soldier was also killed while four others were wounded in the clashes.

This comes as 217 Pamir Corps, on Thursday, launched a military operation in Kunduz outskirts which according to officials will continue until the complete clearance of the area from Taliban militants.

Kunduz is a volatile province in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have significant presence in its districts and city outskirts.