Taliban Attack Kills, Wounds 12 Soldiers in Sar-e Pul

(Last Updated On: April 06, 2018 5:00 pm)

At least five Afghan army soldiers were killed and 7 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Bolghli area of Sar-e Pul city on Thursday night, local sources said.

The Taliban militants have burned down two tangs of Afghan forces in the incident.

The sources added that Afghan soldiers were killed by gun cameras of Taliban.

However, the local officials in the province declined to comment on the incident.

Violence has intensified in Afghanistan since U.S. President Donald Trump in August unveiled a more aggressive strategy, with U.S.-led forces carrying out more air strikes, and the Taliban responding with bombs, ambushes and raids.