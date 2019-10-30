Taliban Attack Kills Five Afghan Forces in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2019)

At least five Afghan forces were killed and eight others were detained by Taliban militants in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, a Provincial Council member said.

Amrudin Wali, a member of Kunduz Provincial Council told Ariana News that Taliban fighters attacked Akhtar Tapa security checkpoint in Khan Abad district at around 11 am on Tuesday night resulting in casualties.

Mr. Wali added that heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban continued for hours.

Meanwhile, local officials in Kunduz confirms the Taliban attack but do not provide further details on the casualties of Afghan forces.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts.