Taliban Attack Kills District Police Chief in Balkh

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2019)

Kalamudin, the police chief for Balkh’s Chahar Bolak district was killed in a Taliban attack, local officials confirmed.

Provincial head of security Abdul Razaq Qaderi told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked the district at around 4 am on Wednesday, leaving at least three other policemen wounded.

Moreover, Qaderi added at least six Taliban fighters were also killed while 4 of them were wounded in the clashes with Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Chahar Bolak in a volatile district in northern Balk province.