Taliban attack kills 7 civilians in Herat: official

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)

At least seven civilians including children were killed and 17 including children and women others wounded in an attack by the Taliban in western Herat province.

Jilani Farhad, the spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the militants attacked in the Kashk Rabat Sangi district on the province, Friday night.

Farhad said all the victims were civilians, adding that 14 wounded individuals have been transferred to the local clinic for treatment.

The Taliban has not commented on the matter.