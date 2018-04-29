Taliban Attack Kills 30 Afghan Policemen in Badakhshan’s Teshkan District

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2018 8:04 pm)

Thirty security forces including national and local policemen have been killed in a Taliban attack on Teshkan district of northern Badakhshan province, a local official said Sunday.

The incident happened at around 04:00 am on Sunday when the Taliban stormed the district, following their so-called “Al Khandaq” offensive.

According to Javid Majidi, Badakhshan’s provincial council member, the Taliban also held three policemen in captive.

The provincial police chief Kiramat Jahangir, however, said that five policemen were dead in the attack.

He added that nine Taliban militants were killed and 13 others wounded in the incident.

The Taliban confirmed their attack on Teshkan district of the province, claiming that it left dozens of pro-government forces dead.