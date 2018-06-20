Taliban Attack Kills 29 Soldiers in Badghis

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2018 6:40 pm)

At least 29 Afghan National Army Soldiers were killed in Taliban’s attack on Balamurghab district of the Badghis province, security sources said on Wednesday.

The source told Ariananews that the Taliban insurgents stormed a security checkpoint late on Tuesday night and ten soldiers came under their attacks.

“A group of 20 backup forces who were on way to cover the attacked security forces have faced Taliban’s ambush and were shot dead by rockets and bullets,” the source added.

The provincial head of Badghis, Abdul Aziz Big has also confirmed the killing of Afghan soldiers in Taliban’s attack.

This comes as the Taliban militant group has resumed fighting across Afghanistan after a 3-day ceasefire.