Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2020)

The Taliban attacked an Afghan military base in the Delaram district of Nimroz province, killing at least 24 Afghan National Army (ANA) members.

Shahnawaz Qaderi, district governor of Delaram told Ariana News that the incident took place in the Dehmazang area of the district on Thursday night.

According to Qaderi, at least four soldiers were wounded and as many six soldiers were also taken hostages by the militants.

Sources said that the militants have seized all equipment of the base.

Meanwhile, a video released on social media also shows a number of soldiers were taken hostages while their hands were tied behind their backs with handkerchiefs in front of armed men.

The Ministry of Defense yet to comment about the incident.