Taliban Attack Kills 10 Afghan Forces in Kunduz: Sources

At least 10 Afghan forces were killed and 8 others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a joint security outpost in Kunduz province, a source told Ariana News.

According to the source, the incident happened on Tuesday night in Arbab Khail village of Kunduz’s Imam Sahib District.

However, local military officials confirm the attack, saying only one Afghan soldier was killed while four others were wounded in the clashes with Taliban.

According to Abdul Hadi, a spokesman for 217 Pamir Corps, the attack was repelled by Afghan forces after a four hour clash in which at least 10 Taliban Red Unit fighters were also killed.

Meanwhile, Safiullah, a member of Kunduz provincial council claimed that casualties of Afghan forces are more than the figures announced by the military officials.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kunduz is a volatile province in northern Afghanistan where insurgents have a significant presence in a number of its districts.