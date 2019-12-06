Taliban Attack Kills 10 Afghan Force in Kunduz: Sources

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2019)

At least 10 Afghan security forces were killed in a clash with Taliban militants in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, local security sources said on Friday.

According to Kunduz Police Chief Abdulrashid Bashir, the incident happened at around 2 am on Friday when a group of Taliban fighters attacked police outposts in Kanjak village of the district.

The attack was repelled by Afghan forces, killing at least 11 insurgents and wounding 12 others, Bashir said.

However, he confirmed that at least 9 Afghan security forces were also killed while 3 others were wounded in the clashes.

Moreover, Kunduz police chief said that an airstrike by Afghan forces in Dasht Archi district of the province killed at least 5 Taliban fighters and injured four other.

Kunduz is a volatile province in northeastern Afghanistan.