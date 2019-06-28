Taliban Attack Kill Six Soldiers in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: June 28, 2019)

The Taliban Insurgents attacked Dey Yak district of central Ghazni province killing six Afghan security forces, local officials said on Friday.

Ghulam Sakhi Zabuli, a member provincial council told Ariana News that the militants stormed the district on Thursdays night.

Zabuli said, as a result, at least six Afghan soldiers were killed and seven others wounded.

However, the Taliban militant group has claimed that its fighters have captured the Deh Yak police headquarters adding that 35 security forces including the district police chief have been killed.

Meanwhile, Khaled Wardak, the police chief of Ghazni rejected the Taliban claims adding that the district is under control of government forces.

On May 27, Afghan security forces retook control of Deh Yak district after two years from the Taliban militants.