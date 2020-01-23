Taliban attack kill six policemen in Baghlan, Takhar

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2020)

At least six policemen were killed and eight others wounded in clashes with the Taliban militants in northern Baghlan and Takhar provinces, officials said.

The Taliban fighters ambushed and killed six policemen and wounded seven more in Baghlan-Kunduz highway Wednesday night, the district governor of Baghlan-e-Markazi, Khanzada Mazlomyar told Ariana News.

According to Mazlomyar, Afghan forces were en route to Baghlan-e-Markazi when they came under attack.

At least seven security personnel were also wounded in the incident, he added.

However, local residents said two civilians were killed and three others injured during the fire exchange between the two sides, but Mazlomyar did not provide any detail on civilians and the Taliban casualties.

In a separate incident, the Taliban insurgents stormed a security outpost in Takhar province, killing at least two policemen and wounding one more, police said.

The incident took place Wednesday night in Baharak district of the province.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the Takhar police confirmed the incident to Ariana News saying that back-up forces have been deployed at the area.

Asir added that following several hours of clashes, the Afghan forces killed at least four insurgents and pushed back their attack.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.