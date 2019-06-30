Taliban Attack Kill Several Afghan Soldiers in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2019)

The Taliban insurgents attacked a security base and several outposts of border forces in Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Sunday.

The clash broke out after dozens of Taliban insurgents assaulted security base and outposts in the district at around 1 am on Sunday.

Sarwar Hussaini, a spokesman for Kunduz police told Ariana News that the clash continued for five hours, in which several Afghan army forces and public police have been killed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement claimed that their fighters have captured two security outposts in Qarghan Tapa area of Imam Sahib, adding that at least 19 Afghan soldiers were killed, seven wounded and 22 others were detained by the militants.

Kunduz is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.