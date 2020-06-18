Latest News
Taliban attack kill seven policemen – Baghlan
At least seven policemen were killed and five others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security base in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, sources confirmed.
Mohibullah Habib, head of the provincial public told Ariana News that seven dead bodies and five wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals from the attack.
Provincial security officials yet to make a comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed in a clash with the Afghan forces in southern Kandahar, the Defense Ministry said.
According to the ministry, the clash broke out after the insurgents attacked an army outpost in the Mianshin district of the province late on Wednesday night.
The Taliban militant group has not made a comment in this regard.
It comes as on Tuesday night, at least 13 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Zherai and Takhta pul districts of the province.
IEC members receive AFN 100,000 monthly bonus payments
President Ghani has earmarked AFN 100,000 bonus salary for each member of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).
The recent letter, signed by President Ghani, shows that he has approved to add AFN 100,000 to the salaries of the head and members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC).
The chairman and members of the Electoral Commission had asked the president for an AFN 200,000 increment each in the first place.
Currently, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the head of the Electoral Commission, receives a fixed salary of AFN 500,000, AFN 100,000 food allowance, AFN 65,000 house rent, and AFN 10,000 for top-up cards which bring her total monthly payment to almost AFN 800,000.
Similarly, the financial privileges of members of the election commissions each amount to nearly seven hundred thousand Afghanis: the fixed salaries are 5 hundred thousand Afghanis, food allowances are 100 thousand Afghanis, and rents are 65 thousand Afghanis each with 5 thousand Afghanis of top-up cards.
On the other hand, the Electoral Commission has fired 120 employees of the organization in a new decision and has hired new people instead.
Electoral overseers, meanwhile, see this as illegal and questionable.
Ariana News tried to have the opinion of the members of the Election Commission on the matter but did not succeed.
This comes while the members of the Electoral Commission are accused of leading the election of the House of Representatives and the subsequent presidential election to the crisis, as well as favoring President Ghani.
68 MOF officials banned from leaving Afghanistan
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan has banned 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance from leaving the country.
While the judiciary is the only authority to issue an exit ban, officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country, according to a letter from the National Directorate of Security.
In an unprecedented move, 68 officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
The names of the Financial, Administrative and Customs Revenue Department’s deputies, the secretariat head of the ministry, some general managers and heads of customs, and a number of senior employees of the Ministry of Finance are included in the list; the ban has listed more of key figures in customs and revenue-generating sectors.
“Exit ban of a large number of employees of the Ministry of Finance, especially the customs sector, seems dramatic. It shows the government’s failure in bringing reforms in this part,” said Seyed Ekram Afzali, head of Afghanistan’s Integrity Watch.
It is said that these officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country in connection with corruption. But nothing has been said about the charges against them.
The Ministry of Finance, whose main body is banned from leaving the country, is unaware of the ban.
“When there is a violation, it should be handed over to the judiciary, and it is not enough to just ban it,” said Sayed Azim Kabarzani, deputy chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Lower House.
The letter, which has been made public, is from the National Directorate of Security. It states that officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance have been banned from leaving the country.
However, the judiciary is the only authority that can ban people from leaving the country.
“No other institution, including the presidential office, security agencies, and intelligence agencies, has the authority to ban nationals,” said Wahid Farzaei, a member of the Union of Lawyers.
The law stipulates that an exit ban will be imposed after the indictment is filed with the Attorney General’s Office, but the prosecutor’s office says no charges have been filed against those who have been banned from leaving the country.
Abdul Qadir Jailani, the former head of public relations at the Ministry of Finance, said: “These actions of the government are more of propaganda. There still are extortion, corruption, and embezzlement in most departments.”
A letter banning the departure of some officials and employees of the Ministry of Finance was sent to Hamid Karzai Airport five days ago. In the long run, neither the reason for this decision nor the prosecutor’s office has been notified of it.
Dexamethasone; first effective treatment in Covid-19 patients
Doctors confirm that dexamethasone, an inexpensive and affordable medicine, can reduce the death risk in critical Covid-19, but it cannot eradicate the Coronavirus.
British researchers have found that small doses of dexamethasone can save patients in critical condition who cannot breathe without aid oxygen.
Dexamethasone can settle the inflammation, increase the level of vitamin A that helps treat Coronavirus and increase blood flow to the capillaries of lungs.
But the overdose or unnecessary use of the drug has side effects too.
“It will enhance diabetes, aggravate osteoporosis, weaken the patient, and damage the immune system,” said Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital.
Doctors say that no one should use dexamethasone without a doctor’s prescription, and on the other hand, the use of this drug is not necessarily used for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or patients who are self-medicating at home.
“It can only bring the immune system in control there is in a critical state. It is highly recommended for those in dire conditions,” said Assadullah Zharfbin, a doctor.
Doctors underline that dexamethasone reduces Coronavirus death rate from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent, but cannot eradicate the virus in any way.
On the other hand, after the Ministry of Health authorized the treatment of patients with Covid-19 in private hospitals, citizens are now complaining about the high cost of treatment in these hospitals.
Families of patients with the Coronavirus have also blamed the Ministry of Public Health for being poorly planned in managing the Coronavirus, saying the lack of health services and oxygen has led to huge costs to save their patients’ lives.
But the Ministry of Health says it is doing everything in its power to treat patients with Covid-19 and gain the citizens’ trust.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 564 new cases of the Coronavirus have been registered by the Ministry of Health.
The total number of Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan is now 26,874, with 504 deaths and 6,158 recoveries.
