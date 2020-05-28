Connect with us

Taliban attack kill seven Afghan local soldiers – Parwan

1 hour ago

May 28, 2020

The Taliban militants attacked an army outpost in Parwan province, killing at least seven local soldiers, a source said.

 The incident took place in the Syagard district of Parwan on Wednesday night.

A local security source on condition of anonymity told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the outpost in Sarjoy Dokhtar village of the district.

According to the source, the Taliban captured the outpost and set ablaze it while five Afghan soldiers were inside. 

The Taliban has shot dead two soldiers and detained two more, the source added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Afghan Futsal goalkeeper tests positive for Coronavirus

10 mins ago

May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Ali Reza Ghorbani, a goalkeeper of the National Futsal Team of Afghanistan has been infected with the COVID-19.

Ghorbani confirmed in an online post, saying, “Corona knocked me down, take is serious.”


Alireza, who had the most impressive performance in various competitions, has been playing for the national team for four years.

He also shined in the 2017 Asian Indoor Championships in which Afghanistan secured the fourth place.

It comes as all sporting events have been suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the total affected people in Afghanistan have risen to 12595 with 227 deaths and 1135 recoveries.

Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation

13 hours ago

May 27, 2020

May 28, 2020

According to associates of Abdullah, he is trying to choose influential figures in the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation.

Ten days after the agreement was signed and the leadership of the High Council of Reconciliation was handed over to Abdullah, there is still no news of its organizational structure and plan of action.

“Abdullah Abdullah’s main focus these days is on the formation of the High Council of Reconciliation, as he wants to select influential figures as members,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy of the National Movement Party.

The other part of the Ghani-Abdullah political agreement is the 50% power-sharing in the cabinet; however, both the sides have not finalized it.

Shahzada Massood, a political expert, said, “After Eid, both sides must form an inclusive cabinet.”

The presidential palace and Abdullah’s office do not want to comment on the matter as of now.

With independent financial budget and structure, the High Council of Reconciliation has the task of managing the whole peace process, making the policy of the negotiating committee, and setting up its plan of action.

COVID-19

Return to contact training approved by Premier League

15 hours ago

May 27, 2020

May 27, 2020

Premier League clubs have voted unanimously to approve a return to contact training, marking another key step to resume the competition, SKY Sports reported.

The Premier League Players had already resumed training last week in small groups while keeping social distancing, based on step one of the return to training measures.

Taking another major step in restarting the league matches, the Premier League said in a statement, “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.”

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact,” added the statement.

The Premier League underlined that their priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

The statement added, “Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.”

Meanwhile, in the first two rounds of Coronavirus tests in the Premier League; eight positive cases were reported out of 1,744 samples. The positive test holders were self-isolated for seven days.

The results for the third round of Coronavirus tests are said to be revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

It is noteworthy The Premier League matches are expected to resume starting June 1.

