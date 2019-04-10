Taliban Attack Kill Security Forces in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2019)

The Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in Waghiz district of Ghazni province, killing 4 Afghan soldiers and wounding three others, the provincial police HQ confirmed in a statement.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ghazni police said that the Taliban insurgents attacked the Delaware-3 outpost in Waghiz district of the province.

At the meantime, at least six insurgents were also killed and four others injured in the clashes with the Afghan security forces, the statement said.

In a separate incident, the Taliban insurgents have killed a driver on Tuesday in Qara Bagh district of Ghazni.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the militants have killed a driver and wounded another person at Moshki area of the Qara Bagh district.

Ghazni is among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its number of remote districts.