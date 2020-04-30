Latest News
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
At least five pro-government forces were killed in Taliban attack in northern Takhar province, a local official said.
The incident has taken place in Lala Guzar village in Khawajah Bahawodin district of the province at around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the Taliban militants stormed outposts of Malik Tatar, a commander of the public uprising forces in the province, which also left at least seven wounded.
Asir added that the forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban as they pushed back the militants’ attacks.
He denied providing further details on the insurgents’ casualties.
The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.
Public uprising forces are consist of local residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.
Latest News
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Head of the EU Delegation, Member States Ambassadors present in Kabul, and the Ambassador of Norway had an audio call with Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday.
The EU said in a statement that it emphasized that “the political divisions must end now.”
“If the internal disagreements are allowed to continue, it will put the future and wellbeing of the Afghan people at risk,” the statement said.
The EU emphasized that the broader interest of Afghan people must come first.
The EU stated that the necessity to ensure the robust and collective response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and to start the peace negotiations makes resolving the situation of greatest urgency.
“As friends and major donors to Afghanistan, we also expressed concern that lack of progress may negatively affect future funding for security and development of the country, “ the EU noted.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah said in a tweet that he has reassured the ambassadors that he is keen to resolve the political impasse to pay undivided attention to the struggle against COVID-19 and peace efforts.
“We also stressed the importance of ceasefire for peace,” Abdullah tweeted.
So far, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani who was announced as the winner of the presidential election by the IEC and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah – who announced a parallel government following a dispute over election results, failed to resolve their political disagreements.
Latest News
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks
Paulo Dybala – an Argentine soccer star who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and the Argentina national team – was tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in the past six weeks, the Fox Sports reported.
According to the reports, the Juventus, an Italian football club, forward was among players to contract with the Covid-19 alongside his two team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.
On March 21, Dybala confirmed in a tweet that both he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had been infected with the virus.
“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test, and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” he tweeted.
Italy was the first European epicenter for the virus, so far, the country has recorded 201,505 positive cases of Coronavirus with 27,359 deaths.
Latest News
Indian famous actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai
Irrfan Khan, an Indian famous actor, passed away Tuesday in Mumbai city of India.
The 53-year-old actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and he was under doctor’s observation, local news agencies reported.
His family issued an official statement, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.
Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Versova burial ground, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives, and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strata in this loss,” news agencies reported citing an official statement from Khan’s spokesman.
Meanwhile, a number of Indian celebrities paid tribute to his death.
“Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan.. this is a most disturbing and sad news.. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and days,” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.
Irrfan Khan has played in famous movies like Piku, The Namesake, Maqbool, Haidar, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and The Amazing Spiderman. His last film was ‘Angrezi Medium’, which went on screens just days before the Inida’s lockdown was announced.
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
Concerns over ongoing political tensions in Afghanistan
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Zerbena: Finance Ministry warns of possible economic crisis in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 28 April 2020
Coronavirus: Positive cases hike in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News18 hours ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana18 hours ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
-
Pas az khabar17 hours ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Business2 days ago
Coronavirus could affect 50% of Afghanistan’s revenue: MoF
-
Pas az khabar3 days ago
Coronavirus: Positive cases hike in Afghanistan
-
Elections2 days ago
Consequence of possible US troops pullout from Afghanistan
-
Morning News Show1 day ago
Morning News Show – 29 April 2020