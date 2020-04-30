Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2020)

At least five pro-government forces were killed in Taliban attack in northern Takhar province, a local official said.

The incident has taken place in Lala Guzar village in Khawajah Bahawodin district of the province at around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the Taliban militants stormed outposts of Malik Tatar, a commander of the public uprising forces in the province, which also left at least seven wounded.

Asir added that the forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban as they pushed back the militants’ attacks.

He denied providing further details on the insurgents’ casualties.

The Taliban yet to make a comment on the matter.

Public uprising forces are consist of local residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.