Taliban attack kill five Afghan soldiers – Kunduz

The Taliban militants attacked a military outpost in Kunduz province, killing at least five Afghan soldiers and wounding three more, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The militants stormed the outpost at Shora Khak area in Se Darak village on the outskirt of Kunduz city at around 2 a.m. on Monday, Amruddin Wali, a member of the provincial council said.

Meanwhile, Wali said that at least seven Afghan soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in the incident.

However, the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement said Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban, confirming five soldiers dead and three more injured.

According to the statement, heavy casualties have inflicted to the militant after back-up troops deployed in the area and carried out airstrikes against the Taliban.

The Taliban group has claimed that 19 Afghan soldiers were killed in the attack and its fighters have seized weapons and ammos of Afghan forces.