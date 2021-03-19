Latest News
Taliban attack kills five Afghan soldiers in Baghlan
At least five Afghan soldiers have been killed in a clash with the Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province, sources said Friday.
Bismillah Atash, a member of the Provincial Council of Baghlan told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked an army outpost in the Chashma-e-Shir area of the province.
Atash stated that at least five soldiers were killed and five others wounded in the skirmish.
He claimed that the Taliban set on fire another outpost of the Afghan forces in the Baladori area on the Pul-e-Khumri-Northeastern highway.
Atash said that the outpost was abandoned to the Taliban.
The Defense Ministry has not commented on this regard yet.
Latest News
Gov’t, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation stated that the Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process.
The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan called on Afghanistan’s warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw U.S. troops.
Abdullah has told Russia’s RIA news agency: “We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process. They (the Taliban) did as well.”
Abdullah said the sides had not discussed any specific issues when they met in Moscow on Friday.
Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.
The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations that have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt the violence.
The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017. Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades and is looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.
Latest News
President Ghani appoints new security ministers
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Friday appointed former Kandahar Governor Hayatullah Hayat as Acting Interior Minister and Chief of Army Staff General Yasin Zia as Acting Defense Minister, the National Security Council said in a statement.
Hayatullah Hayat replaced Massoud Andarabi who was on a visit to Kandahar for reviewing the security situation of the province in the past recent days.
According to the statement, Former Deputy Head of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance General Ayub Salangi was also appointed as the Deputy Minister of Interior affairs.
General Yasin Zia will serve as Acting Defense Minister until the return of Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid, who is undergoing treatment for an illness, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the National Security Council stated that the changes in the two ministries are parts of bringing necessary reforms in security organizations, improvement in security situations ensuring the protection of the people, and “proper implementation of the 2024 self-reliance plan.”
Latest News
MoFA welcomes Troika statement after Moscow summit
The Afghan Foreign Ministry has welcomed the joint statement of Russia, China, the US, and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, issued following a day of discussions in Moscow.
The Ministry called the statement a step forward towards beginning serious negotiations for achieving peace based on the demands of the people of Afghanistan.
“Welcome joint statement of Troika+ talks in Moscow and share the call for ending hostilities and moving towards a peaceful settlement that preserves our sovereignty, unity, democracy, and equal rights of all Afghans, “ Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said.
The Ministry also welcomed the statement’s emphasis on the UN Security Council Resolution 2513 and “consider its implementation important for holding the Taliban responsible and accountable for fulfilling their obligations, including ending violence and targeted killings and severing ties with terrorist organizations. As noted by the statement, Afghanistan’s territory must not be used by individuals or terrorist groups to threaten the security of other countries.”
The Afghan Government has always emphasized a peaceful settlement that can lead to a just and lasting peace, and on a free, independent, united, peaceful, democratic, and self-sufficient Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors. We are delighted that this aspiration of the Afghan Government and people has also been reflected in the Moscow statement.
“We also support the statement’s emphasis on a political solution that protects our citizen rights and affirm that the preservation of political, economic, and cultural achievements, including the human rights of citizens and democratic institutions, is the most important prerequisite for achieving a just and lasting peace in the country,” the statement read.
“The Afghan Government welcomes the statement’s candidness stating that: “we do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate …” and stresses upon the principle that the “Islamic Republic” is the only inclusive and acceptable structure for ensuring political participation, pluralism, citizen equality and preserving law and order in a diverse and pluralistic society like Afghanistan.”
“While supporting the Moscow meeting’s final statement, we reaffirm that the Government of the IRoA is committed to engaging in substantive and serious negotiations on key issues, including establishing a ceasefire and achieving a comprehensive political settlement that ends the war and brings about sustainable peace in the country.”
“We support and commend the efforts of all countries in the region and the world to ensure peace in Afghanistan and acknowledge the significance of the United Nations’ role in strengthening the peace process. We also wish to thank Qatar, Russia, and Turkey for hosting the talks,” the statement concluded.
Russia hosted a landmark peace summit in Moscow on Thursday which brought together representatives of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, along with other key stakeholders, aimed at accelerating the peace process in Afghanistan.
The Troika in a joint statement on Thursday stated that they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.
“We call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement,” the statement said.
Citing the UN Security Council resolution 2513 (2020), the Troika said they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate and called on the Afghan government and the High Council for National Reconciliation to engage openly with their Taliban counterparts regarding a negotiated settlement.
“We urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan state, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
“At this pivotal moment, our four states call on the parties to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement that will bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
They also said they strongly advocate a durable and just political resolution with will result in an independent, sovereign, unified and peaceful Afghanistan “free of terrorism and an illicit drug industry”.
They also called on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to ensure no terrorist groups nor individuals use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country.
The Troika also stated: “We reaffirm that any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans, including women, men, children, victims of war and minorities.”
All concerned countries were also encouraged to support the Afghan people and to contribute to a lasting peace.
“We reaffirm our commitment to mobilize international political and economic support for a post-political settlement in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Troika also acknowledged Qatar for its support of the peace process and said they were in support of the continuation of discussions between the negotiating teams in Doha.
In conclusion, they stated they welcome all international efforts that are underway to facilitate and support a negotiated settlement as soon as possible.
“We note that the UN Secretary-General Gutteres’ appointment of Mr. Jean Arnault as his personal envoy on Afghanistan and regional issues. We welcome the UN playing a positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.”
Thursday’s event was attended by representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, prominent Afghan political figures, and Qatar and Turkey representatives, who were guests of honor.
The US Special Representative for National Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also attended the meeting, which is the first of two such summits planned.
The next landmark meeting will be held in Turkey next month – which is in line with Washington’s push for a political settlement as soon as possible.
Gov’t, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit
President Ghani appoints new security ministers
Taliban attack kills five Afghan soldiers in Baghlan
MoFA welcomes Troika statement after Moscow summit
Biden administration considering a 6-month extension for US forces in Afghanistan
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Tahawol: President Ghani emphatic about handing power over after elections
Sola: Afghan delegation’s trip to Moscow discussed
Tahawol: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan leaders
Zerbena: Pashdan Dam attack discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US troops in Afghanistan number 1,000 more than disclosed
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 15 wounded in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
-
Featured4 days ago
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
-
Latest News3 days ago
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
-
Featured3 days ago
Amnesty International slams govt for not protecting human rights defenders
-
Latest News4 days ago
Leaving Afghanistan under US-Taliban deal could spur chaos: LA Times
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three killed, 12 wounded in separate explosions in Kabul