Taliban attack kill 19 pro-government forces in Takhar

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2020)

At least 19 Afghan local forces – including public uprising forces and public police – were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Takhar province, a local official confirmed.

Mohammad Jawan Hijri, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that clashes broke out Sunday night after a large number of insurgents stormed the Khwaja Ghar district center of Takhar.

He added that five other members of the forces were also wounded in the incident.

Hijri said that the situation is under control as back-up forces were deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the districts’ governor said that for a while some buildings of the police command and Meteorology station had fallen to the hands of the Taliban.

Blaming the government for providing inadequate support, the official said that the militants have also seized all weapons and equipment of Afghan forces during the attack.

The Taliban yet comment in this regard.

Public uprising forces are local residents who have picked up weapons and are fighting against the Taliban or other militant groups alongside the Afghan security and defense forces across the country.