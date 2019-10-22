Taliban Attack Kill 17 Policemen in Kunduz

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2019)

At least 17 policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban insurgents in northern Kunduz province.

Amruddin Wali, a provincial council member told Ariana News that the clashes happened in Ali Abad district of the province at around 10:40 on Monday night.

Wali said, as a result, at least 17 policemen were killed and three others wounded.

However, the provincial police confirmed the incident but denied to provide further details on the casualties.

Enamuddin Rahmani, a spokesman for Kunduz police said that the clashes broke out after a number of militants attacked Afghan security checkpoints in Aarz Begi village of the district.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group claimed that at least 20 Afghan forces have been killed in the incident.

Kunduz is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.