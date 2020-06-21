Latest News
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
At least 15 members of the public uprising and local police forces were killed in Taliban attack in Takhar, a provincial council member claimed.
Mohammad Azam Afzali, a member of Takhar provincial council told Ariana News that the Taliban militants attacked seven security outposts in Namakab and Chahab districts of the province on Saturday night.
Afzali said that the militants overrun four outposts and more than 10 Afghan forces were wounded in the clashes.
Meanwhile, local officials confirmed the attack but did not provide further details on casualties.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar governor denied the collapse of security outpost, saying, “no outpost has been collapsed to the hands of Taliban and Afghan forces have suffered casualties but the number yet to be determined.”
The Taliban militants yet to make a comment on the matter.
Public uprising forces are consist of residents who have picked up weapons to fight against the Taliban insurgents alongside the government forces.
Latest News
Attacks on healthcare sector a matter of grave concern: UN Report
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Sunday issued a report stating it was gravely concerned by recent deliberate attacks on healthcare personnel and facilities, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new special report, released by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), details findings of its monitoring of all incidents of the armed conflict affecting healthcare from 11 March, the date the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic, to 23 May, the start of a three-day ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
The report titled “Attacks on Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic,” documents the harm to healthcare workers, damage to healthcare facilities and other ways in which parties to the conflict have “interfered” with necessary healthcare, both as a result of targeted attacks as well as from ongoing fighting, a statement issued Sunday by UNAMA read.
According to UNAMA, they had already raised concerns about such incidents in their report for the first quarter of 2020.
“Since then, the situation deteriorated: the Taliban continued abducting healthcare workers and attacked a pharmacy; the Afghan national security forces carried out deliberate acts of violence and intimidation affecting a healthcare facility, workers and the delivery of medical supplies; and unknown gunmen perpetrated an attack on a maternity ward in a hospital in Kabul, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties,” the statement read.
Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, meanwhile said: “At a time when an urgent humanitarian response was required to protect every life in Afghanistan, both the Taliban and Afghan national security forces carried out deliberate acts of violence that undermined healthcare operations.”
“There is no excuse for such actions; the safety and well-being of the civilian population must be a priority,” she said.
The report documents 15 incidents affecting healthcare provision, where 12 were deliberate attacks, and the remaining incidents involved incidental harm.
UNAMA said most of these healthcare-related incidents – eight of the targeted attacks and two of the incidents with incidental harm – were attributed to the Taliban but added Afghan national security forces were responsible for three targeted attacks against healthcare.
“One instance of incidental harm to healthcare occurred in the context of clashes between Afghan national security forces and the Taliban. The most abhorrent attack, on a maternity ward in a Kabul hospital, remains unattributed,” the statement read.
The report emphasized that deliberate acts of violence against healthcare facilities, including hospitals and related personnel, are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.
“Perpetrating targeted attacks on healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when health resources are already stretched and of critical importance to the civilian population, is particularly reprehensible,” said Fiona Frazer, UNAMA Chief of Human Rights.
The report also stated that the harm caused by attacks on healthcare, particularly during a health pandemic, extends well beyond the direct victims of those incidents and stressed that even with ongoing conflict, the people of Afghanistan have the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health under international human rights law.
The UN stated that it condemns all deliberate attacks, threats, abductions, and other intentional acts against healthcare facilities and personnel, as outlined in the report.
“In a situation in which the entire population in Afghanistan is at risk from COVID-19, there can be no greater priority than ensuring that health services can continue to operate without interference, interruption, and with sufficient resources,” the organization stated.
The UN also reiterated calls to all parties to heed the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire so all attention and resources can be directed toward fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent further harm being caused to the people of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Nuristan Governor survives gun attack – Kabul
Hafiz Abdul Qayyum, governor of Nuristan province has survived a gun attack in the Sorubi district of Kabul.
Unknown armed men attacked the convoy of vehicles carrying Nuristan’s governor at around 7 a.m. today and Qayyum escaped unharmed.
The official was on his way from Kabul to Jalalabad while his vehicles came under attack.
Qayyum confirmed the incident, saying that one of his bodyguards was killed and another wounded in shoot exchange.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Afghan Senate says will not pass amendments to media law
The Upper House of the Afghan parliament said Saturday that it will not pass the latest amendments in the media law.
A number of Afghan senators believe that the amendments to the media law by the government were in controversy with the Afghan constitution and the values of freedom of expression, saying that if the bill is sent to the House, the senators will not vote for it.
The amendment to the media law, which has been approved by the government cabinet, has raised serious concerns in the country’s media community.
While the Article 4 of the Constitution states that freedom of expression and thought is the right of every person and that this right is enshrined in law without interference, restriction or threat by government officials, the word “threat” is removed in the latest amendment of the government which is a violation of the 19th article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The amendment also notes that the source of information can be disclosed to government agencies, such as the prosecutor’s office, security, and the police, while the source can only be disclosed to the court.
Opposing the amendments, senators say that they will not allow restrictions on the media.
Meanwhile, Afghan journalists call on both of the Lower and Upper House not to pass the bill.
Journalists and the media consider the government’s amendments to be against the articles of 7, 120, and 122 of the Constitution.
The government is said to have amended 13 articles of the media law.
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
Attacks on healthcare sector a matter of grave concern: UN Report
Nuristan Governor survives gun attack – Kabul
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Intense war between Afghan forces and Taliban in Afghanistan
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Sola: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan negotiations
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Sola: Intense war between Afghan forces and Taliban in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Increase of violence in Afghanistan
Sola: Hurdles against Intra-Afghan Talks
Tahawol: Foreign Forces’ withdrawal in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
US investigating possible plot of killing peace negotiator Khalilzad
- Kandahar4 days ago
25 Taliban militants killed, wounded in Kandahar clashes
- Latest News4 days ago
IEC members receive AFN 100,000 monthly bonus payments
- Latest News5 days ago
MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan forces push back Taliban attacks – Jawzjan
- Latest News3 days ago
Anti-corruption reforms must remain priority in Afghanistan: UN
- Latest News4 days ago
68 MOF officials banned from leaving Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
Concerns over new amendments to media law