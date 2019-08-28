Taliban Attack Kill 14 Civilians, Members of Public Uprising Forces in Herat

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

At least fourteen public uprising forces and civilians were killed in an attack by the Taliban militants in western Herat province, police said on Wednesday.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the insurgents attacked Chahar Dara area of Keshi-Rubati Sangi, Dari name, district of the province at around 12 am last night.

Walizada said, as a result, at least 14 public uprising forces and civilians were killed and 10 others injured in the incident.

He added that women and children were also among the casualties and wounded individuals.

Walizada further said that the Taliban’s attack has been pushed back as the backup troop arrived at the area.

Afghan forces have also inflicted heavy casualties to the militants, the official added but did not provide further details.

However, the Taliban militant group has claimed in a statement that at least 11 public police were killed in the incident and three more were wounded.