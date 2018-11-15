Taliban Attack Farah, Killing Dozens of Afghan Security Forces

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2018)

Taliban militants have launched widespread attacks over Farah City, Bala Buluk, Pusht-e-Koh, and Pusht Rod districts last night, killing dozens of Afghan security forces.

A security official who wished not to be named told Ariana News that more than 40 security forces were killed in Bala Buluk district and three security checkpoints also captured by the Taliban fighters.

Provincial Police Spokesman Muhibullah Muhib confirms that casualties have sustained to Afghan forces in Bala Buluk district, but says the number is less than being told.

He added that at least 37 Taliban militants were also killed by Afghan forces in Pusht-e-Koh and Pusht Rod districts.

According to Farah residents, Taliban have also attacked security checkpoints inside Farah city. Residents told Ariana News that the Taliban have a huge presence in Bagh-e-Pul area which is located inside the capital city of Farah province.

However, local security officials have confirmed the injury of two policemen inside Farah city.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where Taliban militants have a huge presence and usually carry out coordinated attacks against the government forces.