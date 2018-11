(Last Updated On: November 8, 2018)

At least 12 soldiers killed and six others injured in a Taliban attack over a military base in Dash-e-Archi district of Kunduz last night, local residents reported Thursday.

Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, a spokesman for the 20th Pamir Division told Ariana News that the attack happened on Thursday.

He said that casualties have been sustained to both sides but the exact numbers were unknown.

Taliban militant group has not made a comment yet.