Taliban Attack Afghan Security Outpost in Jawzjan, Killing 14

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2019)

Taliban attacked a security outpost in northern Jawzjan province on Monday, killing at least 14 policemen, a local official said.

Abdul Marouf Azar, the provincial governor’s spokesman told Ariana News that a large number of Taliban militants stormed a security outpost in the Haidar Abad area of Faizabad district at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Azar added that intense clashes between security forces and the insurgents continued until 5 a.m., killing 14 security forces and wounding five others.

He added that two security personnel are also missing.

However, the official said that seven Taliban fighters were also killed and three others injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militant group has claimed that its fighters have killed 15 security forces and seized a number of ammunition and weapons of Afghan forces.