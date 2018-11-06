Taliban Attack Afghan Forces in Farah, Killing 20

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2018)

At least 20 soldiers were killed and 30 others were missing after Taliban militants attacked a border post manned by about 50 soldiers in western Farah province, local officials said on Tuesday.

The Deputy of Farah Provincial Council, Shah Mahmoud Naimi, said that a large number of Taliban militants attacked over a border police base in the province from several fronts.

Naimi added that the Taliban were able to capture the base after several hours of clashes.

He further said that based on the reports only three soldiers were able to escape unharmed while the rest were either killed or known to have been taken captive by militants.

The official confirmed that a large number of weapons, several military vehicles, and ammunition were also seized by the insurgents.

The District Governor of Pusht-Koh, Abdul Hakim, also confirmed the incident, adding that no reinforcement has been deployed to the area yet.

According to officials, the “3rd Battalion” was the most equipped border post in the province and was responsible for securing the highway and border areas in the province.