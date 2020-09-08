Taliban attack Abshar district in Panjsher

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2020)

The Taliban militants attacked the Abshar district of Panjsher province, holding at least three civilians hostages.

Local officials told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the Qale Tari village in the district at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mansoor Anabi, a spokesman for the Panjsher governor said that security forces have been deployed in the area.

He added efforts underway to release the hostages.

The Taliban, however, claimed that they have overrun a security checkpoint and captured three Afghan forces.

This comes as the group also claimed on Sunday that its fighters had captured several checkpoints in the Paryan district of Panjsher, killing at least five Afghan forces and wounding one more.

It comes as today people mark the 19th death anniversary of National Hero Ahmad Shah Masoud.

The Afghan officials including Chief of High Council for National reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, First VP Amrullah Saleh, and Acting