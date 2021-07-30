Latest News
Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots ‘worrisome,’ U.S. govt watchdog says
At least seven Afghan pilots have been assassinated off base in recent months, two senior Afghan government officials told Reuters, part of what the Islamist Taliban says is a campaign to see U.S.-trained Afghan pilots “targeted and eliminated.”
As the United States prepares to formally end its 20-year military mission in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, Taliban insurgents are quickly seizing territory once controlled by the U.S.-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani, raising fears they could eventually try to take the capital Kabul.
The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in its quarterly report to Congress covering the three-month period through June, broadly portrayed an Afghan Air Force (AAF) under growing strain from battling the Taliban amid the U.S. withdrawal – and becoming less ready to fight.
The AAF’s fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, for example, had a 39 percent readiness rate in June, about half the level of April and May. All Afghan airframes were flying at least 25 percent over their recommended scheduled-maintenance intervals, SIGAR reported.
“All aircraft platforms are overtaxed due to increased requests for close air support, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance missions and aerial resupply now that the (Afghan military) largely lacks U.S. air support,” it wrote.
At the same time, air crews remain over-tasked due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and a pace of operations that “has only increased”, it said.
Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots detailed by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-pilots-assassinated-by-taliban-us-withdraws-2021-07-09 this month mark another “worrisome development” for the Afghan Air Force as it reels from a surge in fighting, a U.S. government watchdog said in a report released on Thursday.
SIGAR also cited the Reuters report.
“Another worrisome development concerning AAF aircrew was a (Reuters) report that the Taliban is deliberately targeting Afghan pilots,” it said, before presenting the Reuters’ findings without additional comment.
Along with Afghanistan’s Special Forces, the Afghan Air Force is a pillar of the nation’s strategy for preventing a Taliban takeover of cities. But special operations forces are also being misused, SIGAR reported.
It said most Afghan National Army corps refuse to execute missions without support from its elite commandos. Citing NATO data, SIGAR said that when Afghan commandos arrive, they are misused to perform tasks intended for conventional forces, including route clearance and checkpoint security.
Still, the report cautioned that it was difficult to evaluate what constituted military misuse of the elite forces when the Afghan government “is fighting for its existence”.
FILE PHOTO: An Afghan A-29 pilot prepared for flight in the cockpit of his aircraft, at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan September 10, 2017. Picture taken Septembeer 10, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel/Handout via REUTERS
Blinken says relocation of Afghan interpreters discussed in Kuwait
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (July 29) the subject of relocating Afghan interpreters came up during his meetings in Kuwait.
Many Afghans who worked with NATO forces fear reprisals from the Taliban as U.S. troops depart. Blinken spoke at a joint news conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart.
Blinken said the programme activated earlier this month by President Joe Biden was reviewing the eligibility of several beneficiaries and they expect many to begin arriving to the U.S. “very, very soon.”
He added that the United States was in talks with other allies on the possibility of relocating these applicants temporarily.
Blinken also added that the U.S. had demonstrated good faith and the desire to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, adding that “the ball remains in Iran’s court,”, but that the negotiating process could not go on indefinitely.”
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the nuclear pact, from which then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States, adjourned on June 20, two days after hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi takes office on Aug. 5.
Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to say when they might resume.
Gulf Arab states have asked to be included in the negotiations, and for any deal to address what they call Iran’s destabilizing behaviour in the region.
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
China supports the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of Afghanistan, said a spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Defense at a regular press briefing on Thursday, accusing the United States of having an “unshirkable” responsibility for the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country.
Since the United States announced to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the security situation has increasingly worsened there.
Some foreign media outlets commented that the U.S. retreat of its troops may make China the next major country to try to write a new chapter in the history of Afghanistan.
In response to the remarks, spokesman Wu Qian said that China will continue to uphold the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle in promoting peace and reconciliation process and peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.
“China and Afghanistan are traditional friendly neighbors. China will continue to support the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and the early peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan,” said Wu.
He also urged the Untied States not to shift its blame on the Afghan issue.
“Since the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the security situation in Afghanistan has continuously deteriorated. Facts have repeatedly proven that the U.S. is the world’s top mess maker and a world-renowned shirker,” he said.
“As the culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States bears an inescapable responsibility for the current situation in Afghanistan. It cannot just leave the burden on countries in the region. The U.S. should earnestly shoulder its due responsibilities to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and avoid unrest and wars caused by its retreat,” said Wu.
Over 5,500 civilians killed or wounded in Afghanistan in past four months
The State Ministry for Peace Affairs said on Thursday that 5,587 civilians and 24,609 Taliban have been killed or wounded since the start of the current solar year (in the past four months) across the country.
Based on the new figures, more than 2,500 civilians were killed in clashes between Taliban and ANDSF.
The ministry said the Taliban had carried out 22,000 attacks including suicide attacks, bombings and rocket attacks that killed 2,566 civilians and wounded 3,021 others.
According to the ministry 1,446 out of the 3,021 are men, 650 are women and 925 are children.
“The recent clashes and violence displaced thousands of people in various parts of the county,” said Sayed Abdullah Hashimi, a senior official from the peace affairs ministry.
The State Ministry for Peace Affairs said that 24,609 Taliban members were also killed and wounded in the past four months.
“They recruit people and send them to battlefields to limit casualties of their red unit,” said Hashimi.
Attaurahman Salim, deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said that if Taliban seeks an Islamic system they should show a willingness to hold peace talks.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (MoFA) said that Australia has voiced its concerns about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan recently.
On the other hand, Kandahar province said that at least 22,000 families were displaced due to clashes between the Taliban and ANDSF in PD8 of Kandahar city in the last 20 days.
Dost Mohammad Nayab, head of Kandahar refugees and repatriation directorate said that the displaced people need urgent humanitarian assistance.
He called on national and international organizations to help.
