Taliban appoints peace talks team members
The Taliban has announced the appointment of its peace talks team and said Sheikh Mawlawi Abdul Hakim will lead the team.
The Taliban stated the deputy head will be Abbas Stanekzai and the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office will be Muhammad Naeem Wardak.
In addition, the group said the team would consist of 21 members.
This comes after reports indicated earlier Saturday that the delegation that had gone to Pakistan late last month has returned to Doha in Qatar – in a sign the talks could start soon.
The Taliban’s latest move is yet another sign that long-awaited peace talks could start within the next week.
Although preconditions appear to have all been met, which included the release of over 5,000 Taliban prisoners, actual talks have yet to start.
420 Afghan Sikh and Hindu families evacuated to India
Four hundred and twenty Sikh and Hindu families have been evacuated to India from cities across Afghanistan, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, the international president of World Punjabi Organization (WPO) confirmed.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times on Saturday, Sahney said three charter flights had been used to evacuate the families and that the organization also brought back their holy book, Guru Granth Sahib ji from Kabul.
He said the last of the three flights arrived in India on Thursday.
“The first challenge was to evacuate them. There were no flights, so we arranged approvals for chartered flights. We brought back 420 Sikh and Hindu families in three flights. We also brought back Guru Granth Sahib ji with full dignity”, Sahney told the Hindustan Times.
According to him the families had been spread across the country and lived in various cities including Kabul, Jalalabad, Kandahar and Ghazni, which added to the evacuation problems.
“We had to cancel a flight twice because the people were unable to reach Kabul due to the civil unrest in that country. We chose not to go to the media because we didn’t want anyone to face threats,” he explains.
Sahney said it had been an emotional time for the families as they had to say goodbye to their fellow Afghans.
“Their Muslim neighbours never wanted them to leave. They lived like families and were in tears as they left. They were discouraging them from leaving. There is no animosity among people; only some radical groups create trouble,” he said.
“I, along with Dalip Singh Sethi (Los Angeles) and Paramjit Singh Bedi (New York) have launched a programme called My Family My Responsibility, under which all the families are being sponsored by Sikh NRIs, World Punjabi Organisation and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee under MS Sirsa,” he was quoted as saying.
“Three quarantine centres have been set up for them in Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Bangla Sahib and Moti Bagh. They will stay there for two months till we can find them furnished accommodation,” he said.
He also said that they would help meet their household expenses for two years, which included costs to educate the children.
This evacuation comes after the Indian government in July said it would expedite visas and the possibility of long-term residency for Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh community, shrunken by decades of persecution and decimated by attacks over the past few years.
“India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in July.
The final straw for the Sikh and Hindu community came in March when a Daesh attack killed over 25 Sikh men, women and children at Kabul’s Hari Rai Sahib Gurudwara.
For years they have been targeted by Daesh militants – with most of their elders killed in another attack in Jalalabad in July 2018.
The group of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus had been waiting to meet President Ashraf Ghani when a suicide bomber blew himself up while among the crowd.
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
India’s eighth shipment of wheat for Afghanistan arrived on Saturday at Chabahar Port in Iran, officials confirmed.
The cargo ship loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat is part of the gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.
Already, 53,000 tons have arrived over the past few months.
Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said Saturday that once the cargo has been offloaded it will again be transported to Afghanistan by road.
This shipment is in accordance with a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Iran and India allowing land-locked Afghanistan critical access to a sea port.
Since the agreement, signed in 2016, at least 14 cargo ships have carried basic goods for Afghanistan via Chabahar over the past two years.
Taliban delegation leaves Pakistan, returns to Doha ‘for talks’
Taliban officials say a senior delegation returned early Saturday to Qatar after visiting Pakistan – in what is believed to be a step towards meeting the Afghan peace talks team.
Associated Press reported Taliban members, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the delegation’s return to Doha for talks.
The delegation’s return to Qatar came as Faraidoon Khwazoon, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) slammed the Taliban on Twitter Saturday and accused the Taliban of holding off on peace talks.
“The process of releasing the prisoners is over and there is no excuse for delaying the talks, but the Taliban are still not ready to take part in the talks, ” he said.
Last month, a Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, visited Pakistan where they held talks with high-ranking officials.
According to AP, Pakistani officials met a second time with Baradar on Friday and again pressed for a swift start to intra-Afghan negotiations.
AP reported that while little was revealed about the details of his meetings with Pakistani officials, it is believed he was pressed to get started with intra-Afghan talks.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly called for the start of peace talks and has said a political agreement is the only solution to ending the 19-year-old war.
