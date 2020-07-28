Featured
Taliban announce Eid ceasefire, order fighters not to attack
The Taliban on Tuesday evening announced a three-day ceasefire over Eid al-Adha and ordered its fighters to stay out of government-held territory.
In a statement on Twitter, the group said fighters have been ordered not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation for attacks against them.
“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the statement read.
This statement came just hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the group to commit to a ceasefire over Eid.
He said a “commitment to a ceasefire during the coming Eid will be an indication of things to come.”
Taliban leader says group is on the verge of establishing “pure Islamic government”
The Taliban’s leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada stated Tuesday that the group is on the threshold of “establishing a pure Islamic government” and warned the United States and the international community to take the Doha-agreement seriously and “stop creating further problems”.
He said in his Eid ul-Adha message: “Our Jihad was and continues to be for ending the occupation and establishing a pure Islamic government, therefore, we reassure our Mujahid and persecuted nation that their aspirations will not be betrayed.”
Akhundzada said the Taliban had fulfilled its obligations regarding signing an agreement with the United States in Doha and efforts towards launching intra-Afghan negotiations but that it was now up to “other parties to determine how they utilize this opportunity at hand”.
He pointed out that the prisoner release issue was key to “building trust” and “shortening the path” towards peace.
He stated that although progress had been made with the US and its allies in terms of them having started to implement the Doha agreement by initiating the withdrawal of troops and handing over of five military bases, the US government must also “not create obstacles for ending of the longest war in American history with unwarranted remarks and propaganda”.
He warned the US that it needs to “properly execute its obligations”.
Elaborating on this, he said the ten-day prisoner exchange process timeline was extended to four months and objected to the continuing existence of blacklists and the carrying out of drone strikes, raids and artillery attacks on “unjustifiable grounds”.
He said these did not serve the interests of anyone nor could such actions play a role in winning the war.
“Rather such actions are counterproductive and only birth more complications, hence, it becomes imperative that both the United States and the international community take this issue seriously and stop creating further problems.”
Akhundzada’s remarks come just a day after the UN released its latest report on civilian casualties, stating over 1,200 people had been killed in the first six months of this year.
The report identified anti-government armed groups, including the Taliban and Daesh as the main cause of the casualties.
Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council also responded to the report and said the Taliban were responsible “for the vast majority” of civilian casualties.
In its statement, the NSC said: “We note the midyear report by UNAMA and underscore the government’s findings from the field demonstrate that the Taliban are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan, either directly or by creating an enabling environment for other terrorist groups to attack civilians.”
NATO also responded to the report and said on Twitter: “Unacceptable violence levels by the Taliban cause the majority of civilian casualties. Taliban insistence on violence risks harming the unique opportunity for peace. NATO calls on the Taliban to cease violence, live up to their commitments and enter intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.”
The Taliban did however responded to the report late Monday. Their spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said: “We strongly reject this report by UNAMA. The report has been written and published based on information provided by Kabul administration security organs and has failed to establish actual cases of civilian casualties.”
Afghanistan Cricket CEO sacked for ‘misbehavior’
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday sacked its CEO, Lutfullah Stanikzai, over performance issues.
In a letter to Stanikzai, which was published on the ACB’s website, and signed by Farhan Yousefzai, the board’s chairman, Stanikzai was told his last day in office was Wednesday, July 29.
Reasons given in the letter for his termination state mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehavior with managers.
Yousefzai also said in the letter that Stanikzai was to hand over all equipment and documents belonging to the board by Wednesday.
In a statement issued on the ACB’s website, mention was made that Stanekzai had previously been issued verbal and written warnings.
Regarding his replacement, the statement read: “The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board.”
Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Stanikzai said he was surprised by the development and first found out about it from social media and not by any communication from the board.
He said he had spoken to Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhail, the state minister for parliamentary affairs, who sits on the ACB Board and even he was not aware.
“I spoke to a [ACB] board member and was told that they are not aware,” Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo.
“According to ACB constitution, the CEO is appointed by the Board and any decision concerning the CEO should be done by the Board,” he said.
Stanikzai, who had served previously as a media manager, was hired as the CEO on a three-year contract in July last year immediately after Afghanistan’s dismal performance at the 2019 World Cup where they finished last in the 10-team tournament without a single win.
Stanikzai had replaced Asadullah Khan who had been charged with breaching the ACB constitution and policies on various decisions.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC last year alerted the ACB that it was concerned by the inconsistency in the leadership in the Afghanistan board.
That message was delivered by Imran Khawaja, then ICC’s deputy chairman, who was recently appointed as interim chair of the global cricket body.
It is understood that Khawaja raised three issues with the ACB last September: concerns about its leadership, the money that the ACB receives from the ICC be strictly utilised for development of cricket in the country and, thirdly, the ACB should strengthen its internal audit.
Afghanistan was granted Full Membership in 2017, which entitled them to a distribution cost from the ICC for participating in global tournaments.
As per the new finance model, they would get around US$40 million for the 2016-23 commercial rights cycle for projected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion.
However, with the ICC’s projected revenues coming down, those costs have been adjusted to close to $4.8 million per year.
ESPNcricinfo reported in January this year the ACB received about $2.4 million as part of the ICC’s distribution money.
However, the ACB has been reeling financially after one of its major team sponsors pulled out in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consequently, the ACB cut salaries of its entire coaching staff since May, ESPNcricinfo stated.
NSC blames Taliban for high civilian casualty toll recorded in UN report
Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council on Monday afternoon voiced its concerns over the high number of civilian casualties recorded in the first six months of this year and said the Taliban were responsible “for the vast majority”.
In its statement, the NSC said: “We note the midyear report by UNAMA and underscore the government’s findings from the field demonstrate that the Taliban are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan, either directly or by creating an enabling environment for other terrorist groups to attack civilians.”
The NSC stated that “given the concerns regarding the nature of this report, we remain committed to working with UNAMA in refining its findings to better reflect the battlefield statistics.”
According to the NSC, the recent upsurge in Taliban attacks and violence against civilians comes after their commitment to decreasing violence as per the US-Taliban agreement signed earlier this year in Doha
“To protect civilians from violence and fight COVID-19 and to help the peace efforts lead to success, we yet again invite Taliban to a lasting ceasefire and the immediate start of direct talks, the statement read.
According to the NSC, government maintained a defensive posture for months “during which the Taliban continued their violence against the people and infrastructure of Afghanistan”.
They said the ANDSF has clear orders from the President and security-sector leaders to continue to implement the procedures and policies in place to mitigate harm to civilian lives and property.
This statement came just hours after UNAMA’s midyear report was released which stated over 1,200 civilians had been killed in Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
The midyear report stated that anti-government elements (AGE’s) continued to be responsible for the majority of civilian casualties and that UNAMA documented a disturbing increase in civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban from pressure-plate improvised explosive devices, as well as from abductions that led to ill-treatment and summary executions.
“A total of 58 percent of civilian casualties were caused by AGE’s, with the Taliban responsible for 1,473 (580 killed and 893 injured) representing 43 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in the 1 January-30 June 2020 period,” an UNAMA statement read.
NATO also responded to the report and said on Twitter: “Unacceptable violence levels by the Taliban cause the majority of civilian casualties. Taliban insistence on violence risks harming the unique opportunity for peace. #NATO calls on the Taliban to cease violence, live up to their commitments & enter intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.”
NATO added that the best way to end the suffering of civilians is to pursue political settlement of the conflict. All parties agree there is no military solution.
“#NATO remains committed to helping #Afghanistan achieve lasting peace, for the benefit of all Afghans.”
