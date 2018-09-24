‘Taliban and Daesh are Same, Both Have Similar Slogans’ – Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2018 6:40 pm)

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday said that the Taliban and Daesh are the same, both have the similar aims and slogans, and that flags are their only difference.

“As every one of you knows that Taliban and Daesh are the same, only their flags and names have been changed, their aims and slogans are similar,” Hekmatyar told local residents in Nangarhar, where the militant groups have increased their scale of attacks in recent months.

Speaking at a gathering in the province, Hekmatyar also criticized the Afghan security forces over the night raids – backed by the foreign forces.

“These night operations were being conducted in some parts of the country which harming civilians,” he said, warning that continuation of this situation will lead the people to stand against the government forces in the country.

Hekmatyar, meanwhile, urged the people to take steps forward for ensuring the security of their areas as he believes the government forces have not been able to secure it.

This comes a month after he said that any insurgent group that continues the ongoing war and refuses to accept peace, is the enemy of Islam and Afghanistan people.