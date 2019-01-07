Breaking News

Taliban Ambushes Afghan Forces in Baghlan, Killing One

An Afghan security official was killed and three soldiers were wounded in a Taliban attack in northern Baghlan province, a local official said on Monday.

The incident happened this morning in Kilagay area of Doshi district.

Mohammad Safdar Mohseni the Head of Baghlan Provincial Council told Ariana News that the Taliban militants ambushed Afghan forces while they were patrolling along the highway.

Baghlan is among the insecure provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against government forces.

