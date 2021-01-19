Connect with us

Taliban ambush security checkpoint in Badakhshan

Ariana News

Published

34 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)

Abdullah Naji Nazari, a member of the Badakhshan Provincial Council, said Tuesday the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Pul-e-Soch in Badakhshan’s Jurm district at midnight on Monday. 

The attack lasted for two hours. 

According to Nazari, three soldiers were killed, three were wounded and three others were captured. 

Nazari added that five armed Taliban were killed and eight others were wounded in the attack.

Local officials have not yet responded to calls for more information. 

Taliban has also not commented. 

Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll

Ariana News

Published

17 seconds ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday that various elections will be held across the country in summer, including the long overdue Ghazni parliamentary elections as well as  provincial council, district council and municipal elections. 

Saleh said that in a meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani and members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), he was tasked with reporting on the constituency for the provincial council elections for another month.

According to Saleh, constituencies is one of the most complex and sensitive issues in elections as it could lead to various groups in society feeling sidelined or undermined.

“Our wish is that all these elections are held. But if we can’t hold them all due to logistical problems, we will definitely hold one or two,” said Saleh.

The Ghazni elections meanwhile where delayed in 2018 due to serious security issues. 

Ghani meanwhile met with the IEC two days ago to discuss election plans. 

In a statement issued by the president’s office, ARG stated that IEC commissioners showed their preparedness for holding elections across the country.

Ghani welcomed the IEC’s plans and said government was committed to the principle of elections and would provide the necessary resources.

Neighbors ‘colluding’ with Taliban over drone warfare: military experts

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)

A number of former military chiefs and members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) have said the Taliban are not able to get access to hi-tech drones without the help of neighboring countries. 

The use of drones is one of the Taliban’s latest tactics. The group has not only used the devices to gather surveillance footage of possible targets but have also used them to carry out bombardments against military installations. 

Sources in Kunduz said on Monday the Taliban also carried out an airstrike on a national army battalion in Imam Sahib district of the province on Sunday – using drones. This comes after they dropped explosives on the 217 Pamir Corps.

The use of this technology by the Taliban is not new, but in recent months such attacks by the group on military bases have increased. 

“The use of drones by the Taliban has concerned the people. The group has attacked the 217th Pamir Corps and an ANA battalion in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz,” said Mohammad Yusof Ayoubi, head of Kunduz Provincial Council.

Military experts say the use of such technology by the Taliban alone is not possible, and that countries in the region are involved in the attacks. 

They say there are now free markets in parts of Pakistan, where the Taliban obtain drones and advanced weapons.

“Advanced weapons are still sold freely in parts of Pakistan. The Afghan military can easily thwart Taliban airstrikes, even with Kalashnikovs,” said former military chief Dawlat Waziri.

Although the Ministry of Defense did not comment on the use of Taliban drones, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) has already confirmed the use of such technology by the group.

The House Defense Committee also says the Taliban are active near military bases due to the lack of intelligence.

“Weak intelligence has led to a large presence of the Taliban near military bases. This must be stopped,” said Mir Haidar Afzali, Chairman of the Defense Affairs Committee of the Wolesi Jirga.

Military experts say the attacks are dangerous, but say security and defense agencies could easily prevent them.

Leaked documents indicate embezzlement of Parwan’s COVID budget

Ariana News

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 18, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2021)

Documents leaked to Ariana News show that more than one million Afghanis (about $13,000) of the dedicated COVID-19 budget has been embezzled in Parwan province.

The documents indicate that the cost of health-related items recorded was double that of the actual purchase price. 

Chlorine powder was purchased for 405 Afghanis per kilogram, while studies show that the actual price is 350 Afghanis per kilo.

The documents revealed that 433,316 Afghanis too much was paid for 2,380 cases of surgical gloves; 307,692 AFs too much was spent on personal protective equipment (PPE); and the province paid double for handwash. 

Officials also paid too much for vitamin D ampoules, plastic bowls, thermometers and medical masks. 

According to the documents, the total difference against the actual prices of the goods was 1,137,094 Afghanis. 

While the provincial governor and the health director deny that the money was embezzled, the Attorney General’s Office has announced it will conduct a thorough investigation into the issue. 

“The issue of corruption in the special budget in the fight against coronavirus in Logar, Khost, Parwan, Baghlan, Kunduz, Bamyan and Daikundi provinces has been sent to the Attorney General’s Office and is under investigation,” said Jamshid Rasouly, AGO spokesman.

According to regulations around curbing the spread of the virus in the country, provincial governors have the authority to spend up to five million Afghanis on necessary medical items. 

However, according to a source, the governor of Parwan has already used eight million Afghanis. 

“In the coronavirus budget section, we had appointed a delegation, under the leadership of the deputy governor, and civil society which could look into the matter. We are accountable to all institutions,” Parwan’s provincial governor Fazluddin Ayar said.

But a researcher from Integrity Watch Afghanistan Nasir Temori said: “The national budget has been wasted due to the lack of regulatory bodies.” 

However, the governor of Parwan, the director of health, the head of pharmacy, the director of procurement, the director of remittances, the chief of the provincial hospital and several others have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office on charges of corruption.

It is not only the officials of Parwan province who have been accused of embezzling COVID-19 funds. Governors and officials of several other provinces have also been accused of embezzlement.

