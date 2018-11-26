Taliban Ambush Police Convoy in Farah, Killing 18

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

At least 18 policemen were killed after Taliban insurgents ambushed a convoy of Afghan forces in Farah province last night, a local official said on Monday.

Dadullah Qani, a member of Farah provincial council told Ariana News that a convoy of Afghan security forces was ambushed by Taliban fighters when the convoy was on its way from Farah city to Lash Jawin district.

He added that at least 18 policemen including Lash Jawin newly appointed police chief were killed in the attack.

According to Mr. Qani, the convoy was dispatching the newly appointed district police chief along with some weapons and ammunition when it came under attack.

Security officials have not made a comment about the report yet.

The attack comes a day after U.S. top commander in Afghanistan visited Farah city and vowed to support Afghan forces in the province.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying deadly attacks against government forces.