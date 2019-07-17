Taliban Ambush Afghan Forces, Killing 25

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2019)

At least 25 Afghan commando forces were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Badghis province, local officials said.

Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai, the provincial governor told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters ambushed Afghan commando forces at Maida Qul area in AabKamari district on Monday night.

He said, as a result, at least 25 Afghan soldiers were killed and several others wounded in the incident.

However, Ministry of Defense said in a statement that at least 30 Taliban insurgents were killed and 32 others including a groups’ key commander, Pahlawan Ishaq, were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Taliban in a statement claimed that they have killed 39 Afghan commando forces.