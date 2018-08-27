Taliban Ambush Afghan Forces’ Convoy in Faryab

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2018 5:19 pm)

The Taliban militants ambushed a convoy of Afghan military forces in northern Faryab province on Monday, killing at least three soldiers and wounding five others, officials said.

A statement by Shaheen Corps said that the Taliban began clashes with the security forces after their convoy hit a roadside mine in Ghormach district of the province.

Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, head of Faryab provincial council said that the convoy of Afghan forces being ambushed by the Taliban en route to Qaisar district of the province, adding that during the clashes both sides suffered heavy casualties.

The statement of Shaheen Corps, meanwhile, said that more than 50 Taliban insurgents including their two key commanders identified as Mullah Shawali and Mullah Qayoum were killed and 15 more were wounded in the clashes.

The statement added that the security forces left the area and reached to Qaisar district.

However, the Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed in a Twitter post that the group’s fighters killed and wounded dozens of Afghan soldiers in the clashes.

He also claimed that they seized about a dozen military vehicles including three Humvees and some ammunition during the ambush.

Faryab has been among the relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan in north, where the militant groups including the Taliban are actively operating in a number of its districts.