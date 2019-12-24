Taliban Agrees With Short Term Ceasefire Proposed By USA

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2019)

Some sources near to the Taliban clarified that the Taliban after a few days’ consultations announced that they are ready for a short term ceasefire while they are signing the peace agreement with the US.

According to these sources, the Taliban team for peace negotiations led by Shahabuddin Delawar consulted with their leaders in Pakistan, and finally, they have reached to an agreement of short term ceasefire while signing the peace agreement. Their leaders did not accept the ceasefire before signing the agreement.

“Both sides are agreed, and while signing the peace agreement, generally short term ceasefire will occur,” said Shokur Motmaen, Head of Taliban Olympics.

In the meantime, the US has not yet reacted to this proposal by the Taliban. Their initial demand from the Taliban was to reduce violence and bring ceasefire ten days before signing the peace agreement.

This comes as Fazl Hadi Muslim Yar, head of the Afghan Upper House, said accordingly that the Taliban can’t bring a ceasefire without Pakistan’s approval. Taliban should do ceasefire with Afghanistan.

The Afghan Government also clarified their stand towards the peace talks. Dawakhan Mina Pal, the deputy of the Presidential spokesperson, stressed that the Afghan Government will not start Peace Talks with the Taliban unless a permanent ceasefire is on hand.

Sources from Qatar say that negotiations between the Taliban and the US are informally in progress, and after two to three days, the final decision will be taken.