Taliban ‘Agrees’ to Talk with Afghan Political Parties

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2019)

The Taliban have asked the Afghan political parties to come up with a team of negotiators amid escalated peace efforts to reach into a political settlement in Afghanistan, sources told Ariana News Tuesday.

Though, the Taliban repeatedly refuse to engage in direct talks with the Afghan government – including in their recent six days of talks with U.S. officials in Qatar – sources told Ariana News that the armed group has asked the Afghan political parties to introduce a negotiating team to begin face-to-face talks with their representatives.

“We respect the Taliban’s call. There should be a comprehensive intra-Afghan dialogue. No sides should be sidelined including the government,” said Hamayoun Jareer, a senior member of Hezb-e-Islami party led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

The Taliban did not comment in this regard yet.

Many Afghan politicians believe that without initiating intra-Afghan dialogue, lasting peace cannot be ensured in the country.

“If the Taliban and the Afghan government don’t reach on a peace agreement, any kind of deal in this regard will lead into deepening the ongoing crisis in the country,” said Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, the head of Hezb-e-Islami.

It comes as the U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad who has recently engaged in six days of talks with the Taliban in Qatar said that his meeting with the Taliban in Doha was much better than previous meetings.

He said there is a moment of opportunity and he hopes Afghans seize this opportunity to put political differences aside and deal with “this moment positively and urgently.”

“We have the opportunity to avoid future tragedies, to bring the 40 years of war to an end, to a good end, and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion. I am hopeful that they will,” Khalilzad said.