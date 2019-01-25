Taliban ‘Agrees to Make Ceasefire’ with U.S. as Qatar Talks Enter Fifth Day

The peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar entered a fifth day on Friday as the two sides try to establish a mechanism to bring an end to the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The Taliban sources told Ariana News on Friday that the U.S. and the Taliban have reached on an agreement regarding some key issues including foreign troop pullout, the release of some Taliban prisoners and a guarantee that Afghan territory would not be used for hostile acts against the United States and its allies.

The sources said that the Taliban have also agreed to make a ceasefire with the United States, but not yet with the Afghan government.

The sources noted that the next step for the Taliban would be to declare a truce with Kabul.

“The Taliban agreed to make a ceasefire with the United States because they are currently in talks with the U.S. officials,” a source close to the Taliban said.

It comes as the Taliban on Thursday appointed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as head of its political office in Qatar to lead their negotiating team in talks with the United States.

Mullah Baradar is a co-founder of the Taliban. He was released from a prison in Pakistan in October last year.