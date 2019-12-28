Taliban Agrees On One Week Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2019)

Mullah Hebatullah, the leader of the Taliban, agreed to a one-week ceasefire while signing the peace agreement with the US, said sources close to the Taliban.

While the Taliban leaders and representatives were negotiating the ceasefire in Afghanistan, it is now reported that they have agreed on a one-week ceasefire. The Taliban seems to start a ceasefire at the same time they start signing the peace agreement. However, the US had announced previously that the ceasefire should start 10 days before signing the agreement.

“We agreed on one weak ceasefire, but first the peace agreement should be signed with the USA,” said Jalaluddin Shinwari, the prosecutor of the Taliban.

In the meantime, it is said that the intra-Afghan Talks will start once the ceasefire is brought. Currently, the talks are being done informally between the Taliban and the USA in Qatar. The time and place of the peace agreement will be announced soon according to the sources.