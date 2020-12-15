Taliban against holding peace talks in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2020)

The Taliban has opposed the Afghan government’s proposal to hold the next stages of intra-Afghan peace talks in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban spokesman for the group’s political office in Qatar said in an interview with Ariana News on Monday that based on a decision by chief negotiators from both sides, the next stages of peace talks will be held in Doha.

“Both team leaders agreed before the break that the next rounds of the talks should be held here (Doha),” said Naeem.

President Ashraf Ghani, said on Monday at a cabinet session that the talks should move to Afghanistan.

The High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), also said that Afghanistan could be a good choice for peace talks.

“Wherever it is possible, one of the better choices can be Afghanistan. We hope that the talks go forward successfully,” said Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for the HCNR.

The Meshrano Jirga, or upper house of parliament, also said the next round of peace talks should be conducted in Afghanistan.

Members of the Jirga said if talks are held in Afghanistan this would show the independence of both sides and prevent foreign interference.

“We call on the negotiating teams and their supporters to choose Afghanistan as their negotiating center to hold the talks properly, in whatever province the Taliban wants,” said Gulalai Akbari, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.

This comes after the US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said in a series of tweets on Monday night that peace talks should resume on January 5 without any delays.

According to Khalilzad a political agreement is needed to reduce violence and a ceasefire needs to be called urgently.