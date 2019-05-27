Taliban, Afghan Politicians to Hold Talks At the Sideline of Moscow Event

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

On Tuesday, Afghanistan and Russia will celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

Sources familiar with the Afghan peace process say that the Taliban representatives and Afghan politicians led by former President Hamid Karzai, who are invited to the ceremony, will discuss peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan at the sideline of the event.

A spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand will attend at the celebration event of 100 years of relations between Kabul and Moscow on behalf of Afghanistan.

In addition, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili will also attend the intra-Afghan dialogue in Moscow.

“Russia has invited the Taliban leadership in Qatar, former President Hamid Karzai, and other senior Afghan politicians,” said Nazar Mohammad Mutmain, a political commentator who is closely following the Taliban.

“Unfortunately, our political relationship has deteriorated in the region. It is a pity that instead of the government representatives, the Taliban attends in Moscow to celebrate the 100 years of relations between the two countries,” said Fazel Ahmad Manawi, a political commentator.

On February this year, Moscow hosted direct talks between the Taliban and senior Afghan politicians without the presence of the Afghan government.

By: Hesamuddin Hesam