Taliban, Afghan Politicians Next Round of Talks to be Held in March in Qatar: Sources

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2019)

The next round of talks between the Taliban and Afghan politicians will be held next month in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The Taliban sources told Ariana News on Monday that the second round of Taliban-Afghan politicians meeting will take place in March, following the end of two-day talks between the U.S. and Taliban representatives in Qatar on February 25-26.

A source close to the Taliban said that some officials of the Afghan government likely to participate in this round of Taliban-Afghan politicians peace talks.

“In the Moscow Talks it was decided that the next round of talks will take place in Qatar after the U.S.-Taliban meeting,” the source said. “The preparation has kicked off for the meeting and possibly some figures of the government will also to be part of this round of talks.”

Another Taliban source told Ariana News that in the second round of intra-Afghan dialogue, Taliban are expected to share the outcomes of their due meeting with the U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.

It comes a day after the Taliban in a statement said that the meeting between the U.S. officials and the group’s representatives in Islamabad was postponed.

The statement noted that the meeting was delayed because some members of the Taliban delegation were in the UN blacklist.