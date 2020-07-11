Latest News
Taliban accuses Afghan government intelligence of torturing the group’s prisoners
The Taliban accused the Afghan intelligence of torturing prisoners of the group for admitting to receiving money from Russia to kill American soldiers.
The claim of Russia rewarding Taliban fighters for killing US troops in Afghanistan is now slowly being linked to the Taliban and the Afghan government.
Recently, Khairullah Khairkhah, a member of the Taliban political group in Qatar, said that no one could prove that the Taliban had taken money from Russia to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.
“They have tortured prisoners to confess about the matter so that they can report to the world, while everything is completely baseless and no one can prove that the Taliban is receiving military assistance from Russia,” said Khairullah Khairkhah, a member of the Taliban political group in Qatar.
But Afghanistan’s national security says that it treats prisoners according to human rights law.
On the other hand, the Russian Foreign Minister once again called Russia’s involvement in this issue baseless and said that a number of US officials are initiating this claim to harm the Trump administration on the verge of the presidential election.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: “I can only say that all these allegations are based on speculation and no clear facts have been presented.”
The Taliban have previously denied receiving money from Russia to kill US troops in Afghanistan, but this is the first time the Taliban have acknowledged their prisoners’ confession through torture by Afghan intelligence.
Although the Afghan government has said it will not release some 600 Taliban prisoners on serious charges, sources close to the Taliban say that the group still insists on releasing prisoners on the basis of a pre-arranged list and does not agree with the new list of prisoners.
“They still want the prisoners to be released according to the previous list. No new list has been arranged and has not been handed over to the government,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban member.
Afghanistan’s allied countries also appear to be opposed to the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners accused of involvement in major events, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Latest News
68 civilians killed, wounded in past week: ONSC
Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) released a statement about the civilian casualties saying that the Taliban, over the past week, killed 23 civilians and Injured 45 others in Afghanistan.
According to ONSC, the Taliban conducted 284 attacks in 16 provinces of Afghanistan in the past week resulting in heavy casualties on civilians.
Javid Faisal, Spokesman of ONSC said, “Taliban continue to take the lives of civilians in Afghanistan. This past week, they killed 23, including women and children, and wounded 45 others in 16 provinces. This violent phase of attacks on civilian can only deteriorate the already shaken trust on the will of the Taliban.”
This comes as the Taliban hasn’t commented on the ONSC’s statement yet.
According to sources, Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Paktia, Takhar, Baghlan, and Herat witnessed most of the casualties.
In Kabul alone, more than ten magnetic bombs exploded in the past two weeks.
Citizens of Kabul urge the government and the Taliban not to harm civilians during conflicts.
Military experts believe that unorganized battles between the government and the Taliban are the main cause of civilian casualties, as neither of them has a certain strategy to preserve the lives of civilians.
The Afghanistan Independent Commission of Human Rights calls the number of civilian casualties in the last month ‘shocking’.
Zabihullah Farhang, head of the AIHRC press said, “The war laterals in Afghanistan question their responsibility for the situation in which civilians are harmed. We call on the laterals to respect international civil rights.”
The Taliban and the government are still trying to show goodwill and start Intra-Afghan Talks by releasing prisoners, but the conflict has not diminished.
COVID-19
Coronavirus prevention Committee approves plan to change working hours of government offices
According to the plan by the Emergency Committee to Prevent the Outbreak of the Coronavirus, the working hours of Afghan government offices will be set from eight in the morning until four in the afternoon, and government employees will be going to work in two shifts on even and odd days.
In this plan, the National Statistics and Information Authority and the Kabul Municipality, due to the high volume of customer demand, are exceptions, and their employees must be present at work every day.
In addition, the authorities have decided to keep public and private schools and universities close until August 5th, and their gradual reopening after the 5th of August will depend on the results of the Ministry of Public Health’s investigation into the general health situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The reopening of public and private schools and universities requires the views of the Ministry of Public Health, and if the ministry deems it appropriate, the government will decide on the gradual reopening of educational centers, said Sarwar Danesh, the second vice president. According to Danesh, the health and well-being of students is their priority.
At today’s meeting of the Emergency Committee to Prevent the Outbreak of the Coronavirus, the plan to start cricket sports competitions without spectators was presented and approved.
The representative of the national cricket board said that they want the resumption of the tournament, considering that the sport of cricket is played in an open atmosphere and the social distance is naturally observed in this sport.
He added that they hold the matches without spectators, but efforts are being made to broadcast the matches live on television and social media so that people can watch it.
Business
Instagram bans ‘conversion therapy’ content as opposition grows
Instagram said on Friday it would block content that promotes so-called conversion therapy, which aims to alter a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, as pressure to ban the practice grows.
The social media giant announced earlier this year it would no longer allow adverts for conversion therapy services, which can range from counseling and ‘praying away the gay’ to electric shocks and sexual violence.
“We don’t allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” Tara Hopkins, Instagram’s public policy director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa said in an emailed statement.
“(We) are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services.”
A spokesman for Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said it would take time to update all policies and content flagged by users may not be removed immediately.
The United Nations independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity called last month for a global ban on conversion therapy, describing it as “cruel, inhumane and degrading”.
A growing number of countries – including the United States, Canada, Chile, and Mexico – are reviewing their laws. Brazil, Ecuador, and Malta have nationwide bans on conversion therapy, while Germany outlawed the treatment for minors in May.
Instagram’s move is “a step in the right direction, but we’d have to wait and see exactly what kind of actions they take,” Harry Hitchens, co-founder of the campaign group Ban Conversion Therapy, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Ban Conversion Therapy sent an open letter yesterday to Britain’s Equalities Minister Liz Truss, urging her “to introduce a truly effective ban on conversion therapy for all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and gender diverse people in the UK”.
Among those who signed the letter were musicians Elton John and Dua Lipa and writer and actor Stephen Fry.
Truss pledged in May to ban conversion therapy for sexual orientation.
In a global survey of 1,641 survivors of conversion therapy published by the United Nations in May, 46% identified the perpetrators as being medical and mental health providers, while 19% were religious authorities and traditional healers.
Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian LGBT+ activist who underwent conversion therapy aged 16, welcomed the ban but said it had been “a long time coming”.
“What is missing for me in all of this conversation is the face of it, the horror of it. And I don’t care how terrible it is, people need to see it and see real human beings sharing their story in public,” he said.
Source: Reuters
Taliban accuses Afghan government intelligence of torturing the group’s prisoners
68 civilians killed, wounded in past week: ONSC
Coronavirus prevention Committee approves plan to change working hours of government offices
Instagram bans ‘conversion therapy’ content as opposition grows
Tahawol: Russia accused of being in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network
ATN News Live Streaming
Afghanistan to resume international flights
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Tahawol: Russia accused of being in contact with Taliban, Haqqani network
Sola: Ghani invites Taliban to republican system
Morning News Show: Smuggling of Afghan wheat
Tahawol: Sapidar sends its ministerial list to Arg
Sola: Intra-Afghan Talks
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Japan warns of more heavy rain in flood-hit areas
- Latest News5 days ago
Kabul hosts meeting for strengthening regional consensus on peace
- Business5 days ago
Millions of dollars embezzled in Afghan customs: Watchdog
- Latest News2 days ago
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
- COVID-195 days ago
People complain of lack of medicine in Afghan-Japan hospital
- Latest News4 days ago
U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok: Pompeo
- Latest News4 days ago
Messi calls off contract renewal negotiations and is ready to leave Barca in 2021, according to report
- COVID-193 days ago
WHO acknowledges virus may be airborne