Latest News
Taliban accuse US of violating deal following airstrikes
The Taliban on Monday accused the United States government of violating the US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Doha claiming US Forces had carried out airstrikes in Nangarhar, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
In a statement issued by the group, the Taliban stated airstrikes had been conducted in support of Afghan troops who were carrying out ground operations in these areas.
The group stated the airstrikes were also carried out in non-combat areas,
“Such repeated violations by the Americans occurred two days ago when the US Secretary of State announced that (after the signing of the Doha Agreement, they were not attacked by the Mujahideen). This confession shows the commitment and commitment of the Islamic Emirate to the Treaty of Doha.”
“The Islamic Emirate warns once again that if the bombings and the Kandahar operation are not stopped as soon as possible and the bombings and operations against the Mujahideen continue contrary to the provisions of the treaty, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate will be forced to react seriously and the responsibility will be on the shoulders of the US government,” the group said.
This statement came just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Taliban had not targeted American soldiers in Afghanistan in almost a year – since the signing of the US-Taliban deal.
However, the Afghan government responded sharply to this and a senior presidential official said on Sunday that the reason why the US has not suffered casualties among its forces in the past 10 months is because the foreign forces are no longer fighting.
Dawa Khan Meenapal said this was not because of the US-Taliban deal as Pompeo stated but because the US was no longer actively involved in the war on the ground.
Meenapal said the casualties are being sustained by the Afghan security forces and that the Taliban is now at war with the Afghan people and with the country’s own security forces.
Meshrano Jirga head Fazl Hadi Muslimyar meanwhile noted his dismay at the high levels of violence being meted out by insurgents against the Afghan people.
Sarcastically he said: “I want to congratulate the Taliban that no Americans have been killed in the past year, but dozens of Afghan soldiers have been killed.”
Latest News
Freed Taliban prisoner killed on battlefield: governor’s media office
Nine Taliban insurgents, including a recently released prisoner, died in an airstrike in Batikot district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor’s media office said.
According to the office, a Taliban commander, named Omar, who was recently released from prison, was among those killed on the battlefield.
In the lead up to the start of the September peace talks in Doha, Qatar, President Ashraf Ghani released over 5,000 Taliban prisoners – in accordance with the US’s agreement with the insurgent group.
However, in the months since then, numerous claims have been made of many freed prisoners having returned to the battlefields.
Latest News
Two local policemen killed in Nangarhar blast
At least two local policemen were killed early Monday and three others wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Nangarhar province, the governor’s office said.
According to officials the blast occurred in PD4 in Sabzi market area in Jalalabad city.
The target was a Chaparhar district local police vehicle, officials said.
Early reports indicated that four security force members were wounded in the blast.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, one security force member was wounded in an IED explosion that targeted a security forces vehicle in Karte Naw area in Kabul’s PD8 this morning.
Latest News
Actions will prove whether Taliban has cut ties with al-Qaeda: Sullivan
US President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, said Sunday night the Taliban’s commitment to severing ties with al-Qaeda must not only be proven in words but more importantly in practice.
He told CNN that under the Taliban agreement with the US, they had pledged to sever ties with al-Qaeda, but that this commitment needed to be not a matter of words but of action.
Sullivan emphasized that the Taliban must reduce violence and enter into negotiations with the Afghan government in good faith, because, in his view, this is in fact an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government that will hopefully result in a political solution in Afghanistan.
The agreement was signed in February between the US and the Taliban and led to the Taliban and the Afghanistan Republic’s talks team sitting down together in Doha to start the peace process.
